VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu Gives Traders In Agege Two Days To Vacate Red Line Rail Tracks

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, visited the Agege Station of the Red Line rail where he gave the traders two days to vacate the tracks.

The governor noted that the infrastructure is for transportation and not a marketplace, adding that the whole tracks would be completely walled off.

Advertisement

In a video shared on X by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Sanwo-Olu, Jubril Gawat, the governor is seen addressing the traders from the top stairs of the station in both English and Yoruba.

Trading on or beside the rail tracks has become very common in Lagos with many traders exposing themselves to avoidable dangers.

“It’s for transportation. It’s not for market,” Sanwo-Olu told the traders about the infrastructure.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gives traders in Agege two days to vacate Red Line rail tracks pic.twitter.com/KKl2CX7iaZ — The Whistler Newspaper (@TheWhistlerNG) September 27, 2023

Advertisement

The Red Line rail is about 96 per cent completed, the governor said early this month during the flag off of commercial operations of the Blue Line rail.

He also informed that the state will start commissioning the overpass bridges along the rail corridor by the end of this month, assuring that the project would be completed before the end of this year.

Upon completion, it is expected to move 500,000 passengers daily. This translates to 3.5 million passengers weekly and 15 million passengers a month.

The Red Line rail spans 37 Kilometers and runs from Agbado to Marina with 13 stations in Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute-Metta, Iddo, Ebute Ero, and Marina.