Vote APC If You Want Ajaokuta Steel Company Resurrected – Shettima Tells Kogi People As Party Flags Off Campaign

The Vice President, Senator Kashin Shetima, on Sunday told residents of Kogi that voting for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Nov. 11 governorship election is as good as revamping Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Shettima, who made the declaration during the APC’s official flag-off campaign for governorship election in Lokoja, also said “a vote to our party means dredging the river Niger for developmental purposes for Kogi”.

“I am giving you these assurances because the Federal Government is already collaborating with foreign companies towards the resuscitation of Ajaokuta Steel Company and dredging of the River Niger.

“You should understand that the choice of your son, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu as Steel Minister underscores the intention of the APC ruling government toward revamping the steel company.

“We shall by God’s grace dredge the river Niger in a bid to attract meaningful development in Kogi and Nigeria as a whole.

“Of course, all these can only come to fruition if you vote our gubernatorial candidate, Usman, come November 11, for our party to emerge victorious. You can not afford to have a state government that does not belong to the centre,” he said.

The vice president described President Bola Tinubu as a man of courage and conviction, and so pregnant with ideas on how to reposition the nation and Kogi, which is one of the frontier states in the North.

On the battered Ganaja road, he said Tinubu had approved funds for its construction, stressing: “Be rest assured that Abuja-Lokoja-Okene and Kabba-Ilorin is also going to receive government attention to ease movement of the people.”

The APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said that residents of Kogi could testify of the positive of APC government under the tutelage of Gov. Yahaya Bello.

He said that Bello has not only been able to transform Kogi but has been able to present a successful candidate in Ododo, who would succeed him in providing the desired infrastructure development.

The chairman added: “Since we cannot afford to have a stranger at the Lugard House, we should ensure we have APC at both the national and state levels in order to consolidate on the achievements of Gov. Yahaya Bello.”

On his part, Bello thanked Tinubu for providing the desired support that enabled him to perform and reposition the state to the present status.

Bello recalled that when he took over as governor the state was nowhere in terms of healthcare delivery, education, infrastructure development and others, but “today the story of Kogi is a cheering one”.

The inaugural campaign ceremony was capped with the presentation of the APC flag to the state Governorship Candidate (Ododo) and his deputy, Joel Oyibo.