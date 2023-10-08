Osimhen Scores As Napoli Lose At Home 1:3 To Fiorentina

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen scored and missed a sitter as his Napoli team slumped to a 1:3 defeat on Sunday to Fiorentina at the Maradona.

The champions have been struggling to replicate the form that got them the scudetto last season, leaking goals in defence while Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have been the major culprits scoring few goals upfront.

Fiorentina with all their indifferent form have shown so far this season they are giant slayers and started the match well by opening the scoring after just seven minutes into the match.

The fans at the Maradona had hardly raised their voice with some still trying to take their seat when the ball went into the net.

Osimhen equalised after five minutes in added time before the final whistle brought the first half contest into a close.

Napoli began the second half with all seriousness but it was Fiorentina that went ahead again when 34-year old Bonaventura latched onto the ball to steer it into the net.

It sent shockwaves across the stadium especially as Osimhen had missed a glorious chance moments earlier to put his team ahead.

The Nigerian striker was substituted after 77 minutes as two more of his team mates as coach Rudi Garcia tried to change the trajectory of the game.

But for all their enterprise, it was Fiorentina that got the next goal via Gonzalez three minutes into added time to consign Napoli into their second loss of the season.