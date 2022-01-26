Vote For Leaders Who Can ‘Turn Things Around’ For Nigeria, Kumuyi Tells Voters

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has urged Nigerian electorate to take time to pray and search for competent persons to be voted into leadership positions in 2023.

He said it was good to pray but the preacher also counselled that the electorate must use their minds and search out people who have what it takes to change the situation of the country.

Kumuyi said this on Wednesday when he arrived in Ibadan for the crusade organised by his church which will start from Thursday to February 1.

Kumuyi urged residents of Ibadan and others to attend the crusade tagged “Total Freedom Through Faith In Christ,” saying there would be salvation, deliverance, healings and diverse miracles.

He said God was very much interested in Nigeria, while urging the people to continue to hope in the Lord and take necessary steps to change the situations in the country.

Kumuyi said, “We pray, we also act. God has told us that faith without corresponding action is dead.

“So, We pray for good leadership, the best of leadership then we use our minds and get our facts and we vote for the people that God leads us to vote for that will turn the situation of the country around

“We should still have hope in God and we should know that Nigerians are not in total despair . The same Nigerians are doing well in America , in Europe and different places and even with the government .

“So, it’s not like we do not have people that have the foresight, the intelligence , the education, the experience and everything that can turn things around .

“We have to dutifully and positively look for such people and together we can join hands together and build our nation . I believe that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”