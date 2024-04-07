‘We Will Right Abure’s Wrong On Monday’— NLC Blows Hot Ahead  LP’s Stakeholders’ Meeting

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) continued to worsen, as the party is blowing hot on the alleged NLC stakeholder’s impeachment meeting against Julius Abure.

The NLC has been advocating for Abure’s removal, accusing the LP chairman of attempting to hold an unauthorised national convention in Abia State to keep himself in office.

But Abure in March 2024 was re-elected as the National Chairman of the LP at a convention held in Anambra State.

This prompted the Congress to refer to the authenticity of his position as an ‘illegality’. It stated that the election result cannot be upheld as two separate court rulings in 2024 nullified the legitimacy of Abure’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Subsequent development on the issue will be a stakeholder meeting by the NLC on Monday to take a decision on the leadership crisis rocking the LP and Abure’s return as chairman.

The NLC spokesman, Benson Upah, confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

However, the National Publicity Secretary, LP, Obiora Ifoh in a statement said the ‘Proposed NLC Stakeholders meeting is illegal.

He said, “It has come to the knowledge of the leadership of the Labour Party of a letter of invitation trending in some sections of the media purportedly written by some desperate characters in the Nigeria Labour Congress, inviting some Nigerians to an illegal stakeholders meeting scheduled to hold on Monday in Abuja wherein they propose to appoint a caretaker committee for the Labour Party.

“This meeting being organised by some drama boys and attention-seeking personalities in the NLC is illegal as we have not authorised it and it is not supported by any law in the land and therefore its outcome, a nullity.

“A few days ago, the Federal Government raised the electricity tariff to about 300 per cent, and the NLC has neither responded to it nor called out its members to protest the increment. But it is quick to convene an unlawful meeting of disgruntled members who are not even party members.

“NLC does not have any proprietary rights over the Labour Party and therefore cannot continue to lay claim to its ownership.”

While calling on its members and law enforcement agencies to stop the planned meeting, the LP said, “We are calling on the law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion and abort this gathering which may likely degenerate into a public nuisance.”

Reiterating the Congress position, Upah told THE WHISTLER, “It is within the right of the NLC to do the right thing, to right the wrongs of Abure, to follow constitutionalism, responsibility, in furtherance of the provisions of the consent judgement.

“It is within the right of the NLC, and there is a meeting tomorrow”.