Waldrum Tips Super Falcons To Beat South Africa In Olympic Qualifiers

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, is confident that the team will defeat South Africa in the first leg of the final round of the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

Nigeria will host the Bayana Bayana in the first leg on Friday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

South Africa arrived in Nigeria on Sunday to begin preparations for the clash and some football fans have raised concerns about the serious approach of the team.

Waldrum is not worried about the team’s early arrival and he is focused on his own team.

He said: “My thought about the South African team is that they are a very good side and they are the women’s champions and we have to have respect for them.

“I will guess some of their players are probably not here yet, though the majority of the team may be here already and I think it is smart to come in here early and train here but we can’t really worry about what they are doing.

“We have to just focus and concentrate on the task that we have and that is to make sure that our players are prepared for their responsibilities for the Friday match,”

The Super Falcons will be aiming to end their 16-year absence in the football event of the Olympics.

Nigeria will be without key defenders, Tosin Demehin and Ashleigh Plumptre for the encounter.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has urged the residents of Abuja to come out en masse to support the Super Falcons on Friday.

Sanusi said: “The NFF is calling on Nigerians from all over the Federal Capital Territory and the neighbouring States, and indeed from all over Nigeria, to come out in their tens of thousands to cheer the Super Falcons to victory in the match against South Africa.

“This is a big match by all standards. We are specially appealing to our people to come en masse and support the Super Falcons. It is important for us to get a big win here in order to be in good stead before flying to South Africa. A handsome win here will bolster our ladies with the confidence and mentality to overcome in Pretoria.”