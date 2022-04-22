‘Watch Out For Me’–Jonathan Tells Youths Asking Him To Join Presidential Race

Former President Goodluck Jonathan came out to address protesters who stormed his Abuja office on Friday morning calling on him to declare interest in the 2023 presidential race.

The group, under the banner of Youth Compatriots of Nigeria, said they decided to stage the match to force Jonathan to enter the race to complete what he started before he was sent out of the presidential villa.

There have been various groups canvassing for Jonathan to enter the presidential race, with some demanding that he contest on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

However, having heard his name being chanted for few minutes, Jonathan came out to listen to the group’s demand and to address them.

The spokesman of the group, Mr Mayor Samuel, who is also the convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria pleaded with Jonathan for forgiveness saying, “We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us, we have realized our mistakes, we want him back to complete what he started.”

Addressing the group, Jonathan urged the youths to take advantage of the Not Too Young To Run Act to participate actively in the electoral process.

He said he was aware that they were “here to ask me to declare,” but he said, “I cannot declare because some process are still ongoing.”

Why acknowledging that the group came to ask him to run, he kept mum on his future plans.

He however said, “Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along.”