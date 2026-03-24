Water Tanker Drivers In Enugu Hike Charges, Blame War In Iran

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Water tanker operators in Enugu and its environs have increased the cost of the essential commodity, attributing the development to the ongoing war in Iran. According to those that spoke with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, the war led to the increase in the price of gas.

Peter Akor, a tanker driver operating between Enugu metropolis and 9th Mile, said the operators should not be blamed. “We wait in turns to get water. If there is no power supply, most boreholes do not pump water to reduce their cost of generation. We used to fill our truck at about N6,000. It has now doubled almost. The cost of gas per litre is now around N2, 000. We are doing business to make profits. This hardship will linger until things normalise. It is an international problem. If our federal government does not want to solve our energy and fuel problems, tanker drivers should not be blamed.”

Another operator, Paulinus Okoro, said the development was adversely affecting their operations. According to him, “Our customers are complaining a lot. I won’t blame them. We buy water at a higher cost now, unlike before.”

Meanwhile, the residents are lamenting the development, and calling for immediate solutions. “Gradually, the war in Iran has indirectly visited us,” complains Antonia Ossai, a resident of Agu-Abor, Enugu East Local Government Area. “Before, a 1,000 litre tank of water was sold at N16,000. Today, it is N22, 000. The tanker operators said the cost of gas had increased because of the war in Iran. It is affecting our livelihood adversely. No money at hand, and the little we get is used to buy water.”

Reuben Agbo, residing at Trans-Ekulu, said the situation was getting out of hand. “I don’t know how to describe our current situation. Things were originally hard, and this war has added salt to our injuries. I can’t afford the amount tanker drivers are mentioning to fill my water tank. And water is essential. They keep saying that the cost of gas has increased. As a layman, I don’t know how the war in Iran could affect Nigeria, being an oil producing country. Does it mean that we don’t have crude any longer? Does Nigeria import crude as well? I heard that Dangote Refinery is operational. Can’t its production take care of our domestic use and cushion the effects of the war in Iran?”

At Nsukka, the story is the same. Our correspondent gathered that a 400-litre water tank hitherto sold at N6, 000 is now N10,000, while a tank of 500 litres goes for N12,000.

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“I bought today, and the pains are still boiling in me,” says Christian Eze, a lecturer. “Because of poor power supply, water tankers claim that they are charged higher by owners of boreholes. Aside the owners, they buy gas. All these combined have raised the cost of water in Nsukka. The worst is that there is no functional government-owned borehole in Nsukka. So residents solely rely on buying water.”

A tanker driver at Nsukka, Fabian Nnadi, said, “At times, we queue to get water. And when there is no power supply, borehole owners don’t pump water. Some days, we don’t even take any delivery because of power supply. It is a problem. The epileptic power supply makes our services uncertain.”