We Are Deploying Different Approach For Release Of Nnamdi Kanu – Otti

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, said his administration is working tirelessly to secure the release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, saying it’s not ready to make public some of the approaches being deployed.

Kanu a British citizen who also hails from Afaraukwu Umuahia has been in detention since 2021 over an allegations bothering on treason and terrorism.

Advertisement

The Appeal Court had earlier discharged and acquitted him of the allegations against him but the federal government refused to release and eventually took to the Supreme Court where he awaits judgement on December 15, 2023.

Governor Otti during his monthly media chat with newsmen at the Government House Umuahia informed that his administration was deploying a different approach to secure the release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“But I believe in result rather than media hype. We do not want the media noise. We are working very hard to ensure his release and the truth of the matter is that its not the present government that incarcerated Nnamdi Kanu.

“My personal position is that the new government does not need to inherit wrong thing of the previous administration.”

Advertisement

The Governor expressed optimism that his own approach would yield the needed result, and it is only when the result has been achieved that the public would be informed about it.

“Our approach is different. They are not on the pages of the newspaper”, the governor said while adding that his administration is working “very hard” to ensure Kanu’s release.