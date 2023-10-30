Rivers State House Of Assembly Majority Leader Removed

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Removed Rivers State Majority Leader, Edison Ehie

Amid the crisis rocking the Rivers Government and the burning of Rivers State House of Assembly on Sunday night, the Rivers State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Edison Ehie has been removed.

Ehie was removed by House Members on Monday morning.

His removal is coming on the heels on an impending rumor of the impeachment of the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the eventual inferno that gutted the Assembly complex late Sunday night.

According to the House Speaker, Martins Amaewule, Ehie was removed after 23 votes for his removal was counted.

He said: “Those that voted in favour for the removal of Edison Ehie as the majority leader of this house 23, abstention nil, against nil.

“By that result, Edison Ehie is now removed as the majority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly in line with our standing orders.”

He also alleged that the burning of the State House of Assembly was carried out my elements from the Rivers State Government.

