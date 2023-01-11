‘We Are Working On It’,–Zenith Bank Replies Ex-worker Debited N4m

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fraud and unauthorised debit on customers accounts among Nigerian banks is seemingly on the surge but the frustrating aspect is the attitude of banks when responding to such incidents.

Chiamaka Agim is the latest victim of the flaws in the system after she was debited N4.039 million in a single day without initiating a transaction.

The victim received the shocker on Monday (January 9, 2023) night when she noticed transactions on her Zenith Bank account by 8:40pm.

Agim who was a Zenith Bank staff was first debited N3.715 million and subsequent debit alerts of N222,000 and N102,000.

“Unauthorized transactions was done last night at about 8:40pm on my Account and everything is gone, over 4 million naira debited. And @ZenithBank is not saying anything serious. This is my life savings. Please I need legal help,” she lamented on micro blogging site Twitter.

In a video, she claimed her debit limit was N200,000 while she wondered “how they authorised a N4m transaction.”

Agim began making efforts to recover the money on Tuesday when she visited two Zenith Bank branches (at Herbert Macaulay and branch in Alagomeji, Yaba) in Lagos and wrote two separate letters.

But over a day later, her effort has proved abortive as the bank has been unable to figure out the ‘mysterious debit.’

When contacted on Wednesday by THE WHISTLER on the latest on the matter she replied, “Still same. They said they’re working on it.”

The bank is yet to provide any concrete reason for the debit and it is unclear if she would get the reversal anytime soon.

For her, also worrisome is the treatment the bank staff gave her when she first complained.