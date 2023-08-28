We Can’t Be Forced To Spill Reasons For Rejecting Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees, Lagos Assembly Speaks On Alleged Rift

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State House of Assembly has cleared the air on purported rift with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, because of its refusal to confirm some of his cabinet nominees.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had reported that the House last Wednesday confirmed only 22 out of the 39 cabinet nominees sent by Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation, rejecting 17.

The refusal of the House to confirm the 17 nominees has been interpreted in some quarters as a political disagreement between the governor and the House.

But speaking at a plenary on Monday, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said there is no rift between the House and Sanwo-Olu.

Obasa noted that just like the governor has the constitutional responsibility to nominate his cabinet members, the House also has the constitutional responsibility to say yes or no, which it has done.

The Speaker stated that anyone who wants to know the reason the decision not to confirm the nominees was taken, should approach the House.

Advertisement

“There is no basis for me and the house to fight the governor. And I’ll continue to say that. The governor is a brother, he’s a friend, he’s a colleague in serving the people of Lagos state,” he said.

Obasa explained that in the last four years, the House and the governor have been working together, and wondered why it is always interpreted as the House fighting Sanwo-Olu, anytime it says ‘no’ to his request.

“I don’t know what informed the erroneous belief that the House is fighting the governor. The governor will remain our brother, we will continue to work together. There’s no reason for us to fight the governor,” Obasa said.

“If anybody wishes to know the reason for the decision, they should approach the house. We will not be forced to spill our observations, and we reserve the right to expose the report of the screening.”