We Don’t Care About Babachir Lawal’s Endorsement Of Fintiri- Adamawa APC  Candidate

The endorsement of the Adamawa Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Umaru Fintiri, by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, will not affect the chances of the All Progressive Congress gubernatorial candidate, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani.

This assertion was made by Titsi Ganama, the running mate of the APC candidate, during a chat with THE WHISTLER.

Senator Binani’s popularity has grown among the people of the state since she entered the governorship race, and many are tipping her to win this Saturday’s election above the incumbent, Fintiri.

But with Lawal’s endorsement of the governor for a second term, many expect that his chances will be boosted.

But Ganama does not think Lawal’s endorsement is capable of changing the game.

He said: “I have the expectation that APC is going to take the government in Adamawa State, and I’m saying so because I had the privilege to tour the 21 local governments in Adamawa together with our candidate, and based on what we have seen from all the places we went, we have massive support.”

“The issue of my friend and brother Babachir Lawal endorsing the sitting governor, a lot of people are also coming to endorse Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed.

“You’re aware that the candidate from the Labour Party, Mustapha Otumba, recently had a conference and spoke to all the Labour people and they have endorsed our candidate.

“This is someone who aspired to be governor and he has his network across the state and he endorsed us. So how do you put this side by side with other people that are endorsing the governor?”

Recently, while addressing APC stakeholders in a meeting, Otumba said he decided to step down for Binani because they shared the same passion for service to the people.

Ganama , who is optimistic about APC winning the governorship election, said the APC government would be focused on women and youth.

“Human capital development is the major thing that will form part of our policy.

“Let me put it as a capsule, our major focus when we win is good governance. And a lot of things are embedded in good governance; transparency is one of them, judicious utilisation of resources that are available so that we can concentrate on some developmental projects and then youth and women empowerment is going to be a priority,” he said.