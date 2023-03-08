Singer Simi Attacks Black Africans, Calls Them ‘Greedy Bellies’
Popular Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, known by her stage name, Simi, has called out black African leaders and politicians and described them as “greedy bellies” who can’t build their own countries but prefers to travel abroad.
Simi took to her Twitter page to say that African leaders only care about their “greedy bellies” stating how Africans fight for space, respect, and survival everywhere they go because they leave their crumbling home countries for another’s man’s land.
The singer said the selfishness of the leaders is reflected in the poor social and economic development of the people of the continent.
She added that nobody would prefer a stranger’s land over their home country if life is made easy for them.
In a Twitter thread, she wrote, “Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birthright is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake tf up and help us fight for our dignity.
“Who really wants to go land of strangers, away from everyone and the things they love? People that want to survive. Nobody chooses that life because it’s good or easy. They just don’t want to die feeling that helpless.
“But these leaders don’t love their country. They don’t love their people. They only love their greedy bellies. They only care about their own children. They only care about their families. As long as their wickedness is not happening to them, why stop?.”
Fans of the singer praised her for her boldness and uniqueness as a celebrity while others claimed that most African leaders can’t stop being greedy