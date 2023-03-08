Singer Simi Attacks Black Africans, Calls Them ‘Greedy Bellies’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian singer Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, known by her stage name, Simi, has called out black African leaders and politicians and described them as “greedy bellies” who can’t build their own countries but prefers to travel abroad.

Simi took to her Twitter page to say that African leaders only care about their “greedy bellies” stating how Africans fight for space, respect, and survival everywhere they go because they leave their crumbling home countries for another’s man’s land.

The singer said the selfishness of the leaders is reflected in the poor social and economic development of the people of the continent.

She added that nobody would prefer a stranger’s land over their home country if life is made easy for them.

In a Twitter thread, she wrote, “Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birthright is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake tf up and help us fight for our dignity.

“Who really wants to go land of strangers, away from everyone and the things they love? People that want to survive. Nobody chooses that life because it’s good or easy. They just don’t want to die feeling that helpless.

“But these leaders don’t love their country. They don’t love their people. They only love their greedy bellies. They only care about their own children. They only care about their families. As long as their wickedness is not happening to them, why stop?.”

Black Africans have to fight and fight for space and respect and survival everywhere they go because the one place that is their birth right is hard on their lives. One would think this would make African leaders wake tf up and help us fight for our dignity. — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 7, 2023

Fans of the singer praised her for her boldness and uniqueness as a celebrity while others claimed that most African leaders can’t stop being greedy

We're always Survivors! It's tough been an African in a country with bad leaders and they leaders finding joy in suffering they masses… It's sad how instead of us to have a change, we're trying to adjust to the pains they're subjecting us too. Quite unfortunate. — Cleopatra (@CUPSYLAR) March 7, 2023

You have said it all, I wish these people supporting them knows what it feels like being a Nigerian outside the country — Abiodun Oyinbodunrin (@Realhoneycomb) March 7, 2023

Fully agree, African leaders are not passionate about the development of their society,but it all starts with the random African man.The average African man is known to mishandle power in various sectors.The change should start from the grassroot.BTW are there White Africans?🙄 — SON OF GOD (@SonOfGod814) March 7, 2023

We all keep putting the blame on the government, when the best way to be rich is when a country has problems. Then we citizens find solutions to that problem. — Ainabe (@EhimzyCool) March 8, 2023

The only reason they are bold enough to run their countries to the mud is because of the security agents at their beck and calling. However, Nigeria will be great again. — Ariz (@_DrAriz) March 8, 2023

An average African puts all the blame on government, the best place to be rich is where there are a lot of problems, but everyone keeps leaving, everyone keeps running away from the problems, nobody wants to produce, everyone wants to consume, we're a bigger part of the problem. — ORJI (@Tajbol4splend) March 7, 2023

How many people you self done help or do good for na all of una follow spoil Nigeria come Dey talk say one leader you guys are hypocrites

Na to talk for twitter una sabi last last una go be ambassador or one brand wey go scam some other Nigerians and that time you no go talk ooo — MORE LOVE LESS EGO🦅🦅🦅 (@Abbossolajide) March 7, 2023