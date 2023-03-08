Obi Cancels Governorship Campaign Tour, To Appear In Court Over Inspection Of BVAS Machines

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi, will on Wednesday appear in court over the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the party inspect materials used during the 25th of February polls.

Obi said in a Twitter post on Wednesday morning that he will personally head to court with his lawyers over the failure of the electoral commission to comply with a ruling of the court, which granted the LP access to electoral materials including the BVAS machines.

Recall, that INEC had filed a countersuit seeking to reconfigure the BVAS machines ahead of the 11th of March gubernatorial polls.

However, Obi and LP, through their team of lawyers led by Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, said the essence of the application was to enable them to extract data embedded in the BVAS, “which represent the actual results from Polling Units”.

The court of appeal, led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh, will deliver a ruling on the application today.

Obi urged his supporters to campaign for the LP governorship candidates in their states, while he continues to “give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate.”

He said, “I am supposed to commence our whistle-stop campaign for our various Labour Party Governorship and State Assembly Candidates today. Initially, my trip was to take me to Nasarawa, Lagos, Enugu, Abia, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, etc.

“However, following INEC’s refusal to allow our party to inspect the materials (including BVAS) from the 25th February presidential elections, I am personally heading to the Court today with our lawyers.

“As we pursue due process and defer to the rule of law, I urge all the OBIdients in the various states to continue campaigning for our candidates, namely, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in Lagos, Chijoke Edeoga in Enugu, Patrick Dakum in Plateau, Alex Otti in Abia, Ken Pela in Delta, Ibrahim Mshelia in Borno, to name just a few.

“It is also imperative that Obidients vote for candidates with Competence, Character, Capacity, and Compassion. I remain committed and will give more attention to our mission of retrieving our mandate. A new Nigeria is possible,” he added.

