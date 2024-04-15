‘We Need Road, Coastal Shipping Infrastructure To Boost Intra-African Trade’— Obasanjo

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairperson, the Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 Advisory Council and former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has called for massive investments in road and coastal shipping infrastructure in order to boost intra-African trade.

The former president made the call on Monday at the signing ceremony of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2025 Host Country Agreement in Algiers.

The signing of the agreement formally gives Algeria the right to host the 4th edition of the intra-African trade fair from September 1-12, 2025.

The IATF is co-hosted by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union and AfCFTA Secretariat.

Obasanjo said, “We need to have the infrastructure that will make it possible to trade more among ourselves. We need the type of road infrastructure and thriving coastal shipping.

“Why can’t we have coastal shipping from Algiers along West Africa up to Cape. These are the types of infrastructure that we need to increase trade among ourselves.”

Obasanjo reiterated that the IATF 2025 Advisory Council is committed to work with partners and sponsors in delivering the trade fair.

He said, “Through IATF, we must strive and raise the bar as we progress towards attaining our development goals as espoused in the African Union Agenda 2063. The Africa we want and in attaining the goals of bringing Africans together to transact in a common market place.

“Considering the zeal demonstrated by Algeria, I want to express my sincere appreciation and optimism for the journey we have gone together and I am sure that the IATF 2025 will be bigger, better and more appreciated than all the three that we have had in the past.”

He said the IATF will make trade possible between Africa and the Arab world.

Chawki Jabali representing, Secretary-General AfCFTA Secretariate, Wamkele Mene, highlighted the importance of the IATF2025 in the promotion of intra-African trade.

The Secretary-General said the continent has flourishing and creative economy, adding that the IATF is a platform that will help African creatives to gain visibility and connect with the international market.

He said the IATF will help attract investments into Africa which has implication on job creation and economic growth.