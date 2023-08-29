Education Minister Vows To Complete National Library 17 Years After Abandonment

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has vowed to complete the abandoned National Library in 21 months.

The library was first awarded to Reynolds Construction Company in 2006 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the tune of N8.9bn.

About 17 years later, the building has not been completed to serve its initial purpose of construction.

However, during a tour of the building, Mamman accompanied by the National Librarian and senior directors of the Federal Ministry of Education, on Tuesday, promised to complete the building.

This will not be the first education minister to make such a promise.

Mamman said, “So, the decision is that we have a President who does not tolerate uncompleted projects anywhere.

“He is determined to deliver on what will bring progress and development and the national library is one of the major edifices anywhere in the world.

“There are some issues here and there but the project will be completed in about 21 months.

”But we are urging the construction company to deliver the project earlier because we’ve dragged it for too long and the project is too important for it to be dragged any further.”

The education minister reiterated that everyone involved must go back to site for the project completion, stressing that the library must serve its purpose as a national treasure.