‘All Eyes On Judiciary’ March Begins August 28

As Nigerians await the verdicts of various election petition tribunals across the federation, some concerned citizens have concluded plans for a one million-man march across some cities in the country to drum home the need for judges handling election cases to be above board.

Recall that criticisms had trailed the conduct of the 2023 general elections, with some analysts describing the Independent National Electoral Commission as ‘destroying Nigeria’s democracy’. INEC had ahead of the litigations budgeted over N3bn to defend the results it declared that are being contested.

The One-Million-Man-March, with its motto as ‘let us take naija back’, will hold on 28th August in Lagos; Delta, 30th August; Edo, 30th August; Port-Harcourt, September 1; and Anambra, September 1.

According to the group, “The march will hold across the nation in solidarity and support for the judiciary; for them to uphold justice in Nigeria at the ongoing election petition tribunals.”