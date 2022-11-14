We Read FG’s Fresh Charges On Social Media – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Tells Court
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday presided over a fresh case against the leader of the Indigenous People’s of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
But Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, accused the Federal Government of not serving him with the fresh charges.
The FG filed fresh charge in suit no FHC/ABJ/CR/ 484/22 against Kanu and it was listed for today’s court’s proceedings.
Mike Ozekhome SAN protested it, saying the fresh plea amounted to abuse of court process.
He argued that parties ought to await the final outcome at the Supreme Court before taking any further legal step if needed.
“My lord, we have not even being served this charge. We only read it on social media.
“I thought they would have said they are withdrawing their charge because it constitutes abuse of court process,” Ozekhome said.
On her part, Justice Binta Nyako agreed that she will await the outcome at the Supreme Court.
In another application filed by Ozekhome, he argued that the Court of Appeal judgement which freed his client was not obeyed by FG.
“So we want cost to be awarded against the federal government for not obeying court judgement,”he said.
But the judge said she will adjourn all matters pending Supreme Court Judgement.
Earlier, the Department of States Services lawyer, I. Awo told the judge that Kanu refused to show up in the day’s proceedings.
But Ozekhome said he was surprised by the DSS’s claim adding that he was with his client at the detention facility recently and Kanu was eager to be in court.
However, Justice Nyako was not disturbed by the claims and counter-claims regarding Kanu’s non appearance because the business of the court sitting was fixed for reports on the outcome of higher courts.
