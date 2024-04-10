We Take Security Very Seriously In Abia, Otti Tells New Immigration Boss

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reminded the new Commander Nigeria Immigration Services in Abia CIS Mohammed Kirfi that the State Government takes the issue of security very seriously as every other thing functions on the back of security.

Governor Otti told him that security agencies in the state work in synergy and implored the new Comptroller of Immigration Services to familiarise himself with sister agencies in the state.

The governor stated this on Tuesday when he received the outgoing Immigration boss, CIS Alphonsus Ndupu, who had come to intimate him on the change of guard, in company of his successor, CIS Mohammed Kirfi.

Otti while receiving the new immigration boss and his predecessor appreciated the outgoing Comptroller of Immigration Services, Abia State Command, CIS Alphonsus Ndupu, for his commitment and dedication to duty, while he served in the state.

He regretted that Alphonsus was leaving so soon, just a few months after he assumed office, saying the outgoing immigration boss was focused and did his best to enhance security in the State.

“We are actually surprised; surprised because you have just been here a few months, and at a time we were getting used to you, this transfer came. But I believe it is all for better, you are moving to zonal office from the state office, to the best of my knowledge, this is an upliftment. I want to congratulate you and wish you well,” Governor Otti told Ndupu, who has been posted to Owerri Zonal Headquarters.

Otti appreciated the outgoing Comptroller of the Command, for his commitment and dedication to duty, while he served in the state.

Welcoming the new Immigration boss Governor said , “Like you may have heard, we take security very seriously. It is our understanding that every other thing functions on the back of security. Your colleagues, in the military, in the police and other agencies, everyone thinks in the same direction. You should take time to familiarise yourself with them because we all work together.”

The Governor assured the new Comptroller that Abia is hospitable, adding that government would give him all the support he needs to succeed in his assignment.

Speaking earlier, the outgoing Comptroller of Immigration thanked Governor Otti for being of immense assistance to him and the Service, and appealed to the h

governor to extend the same support and hand of fellowship to his successor.

The new Comptroller of Immigration Services, Abia State Command, Alhaji Mohammed Kirfi, commended the governor for not paying lip service to issues of security, adding that his posting to Abia is like a home coming. He pledged his total commitment to his new posting.