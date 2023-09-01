‘We Will Never Allow It’ — Cross River Gov Urges Tinubu To Reverse Appointment Of PDP Stalwart To NDDC Board

In the wake of protests surrounding the appointment of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart as the representative of Cross River State on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board, Governor Prince Bassey Otu has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu will take appropriate action in the best interest of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and principles of equity.

Governor Otu conveyed this assurance while addressing demonstrators on Thursday at the temporary office of Dan Archibong in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

The protesters had initially gathered at the State House of Assembly complex to present their concerns to Speaker Rt. Hon Elvert Ayambem before expressing their discontent over the recent selection of Mr. Asu Okang, a PDP stalwart and former Commissioner for Information and Orientation, as the state’s representative on the NDDC board.

Governor Otu called upon the protesters to maintain their commitment to lawfulness, emphasizing his confidence in President Tinubu’s political acumen and his track record as an accomplished technocrat.

He further expressed optimism that the President would take steps to rectify the perceived injustice against the APC in Cross River State resulting from the recent appointment.

“We will not allow anybody to preside or sit on what is our own sovereignty. We will never allow it,” a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Ogbeche, stated.

“We are the only APC state in the South-South and if there is anybody to superintend the list, not just in Cross River State but in the South-South geopolitical zone, I believe that I have the mandate.

“We are not fighting anybody, but we want our right, and I am here to assure you that Mr. President is going to look into the issue.

“We will not break the laws, but we want the right thing to be done. Mr President is an astute politician, accomplished technocrat, he is going to address this matter, he hates injustice, the people that worked and toiled will get their rightful positions and take the position of our rep in the NDDC,” the governor assured.

Earlier, the leader of Concerned Cross River Youths, Barr Ekpenyong Akiba, had appealed to the authorities in the state to urge the president to follow the law and do right by the APC in the state.

“The NDDC Act that provides NDDC Board states clearly that the nominee must come from an oil producing area,” Akiba said.

He stressed that the nominee is not from an oil-producing area, Bakassi, of the state, as well as being an opposition figure that fought against the APC at all levels.

Also, a former Mayor of Calabar Municipality, Dr. Effefiong Nta Eke, noted that having an opposition figure as the state’s NDDC representative does not engender loyalty and hard work and appealed to the president to redress the “grave error.”

“We have come with tears in our eyes that the trajectory that has flared up very recently is not to the betterment of the people of Cross River particularly those that were all out to fight for the APC, the leading party in the state. We are asking for the right thing to be done,” Eke appealed.

The chairman, APC Amalgamated Support Groups, Dr. Edem Ebong, wondered, “why must you take a strategic nomination that belongs to APC and hand it over to PDP who fought us, let the President review that appointment as we reject it in totality.”

