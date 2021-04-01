We Won’t Surrender Our Land For FG Grazing Plan, 81 Ekiti Monachs Tell Fayemi

60 SHARES Share Tweet

Traditional rulers in Ekiti State

have vowed not to surrender their land for hersdmen to graze on under any guise.

The monarchs, operating under the aegis of Majority Obas of Ekiti Land ( MOBEL), described the Federal Government’s National Livestock Transformation Plan in the state as a veiled way to reintroduce the Rural Grazing Area, which was roundly rejected by many Nigerians.

The MOBEL, who described the NLTP as a land grabbing initiative to benefit herdsmen, vowed not to accept the plan.

MOBEL Chairman, who is also the Olomuooke of Omuo-Oke Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Otitoju; Secretary and the Onikun of Ikun-Amure Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola; and 79 traditional rulers, in a letter to Governor Kayode Fayemi, dated March 25, 2021 and titled, ‘Rejection of the proposed Federal Government’s livestock scheme in Ekiti State by MOBEL’, said

NTLP was unacceptable to them and their subjects.

The 81 monarchs said in the letter, “We vehemently oppose surrendering/acquisition of our land to be used as grazing reserves for herdsmen under the proposed NLTP.

“We are mindful of the security implications and consequences which will be inimical to the security of our people, knowing full well that the majority of our populace are predominantly peasant farmers.

“We are also not unmindful of the antecedents of some of the Fulani herders wherever they cohabit with their hosts.

“Since the time it was reported that Ekiti State is favourably disposed to the proposed programme which will lead to direct occupation of our land by Fulani herders, we have been inundated with series of complaints laden with fears from our subjects both from home and in diaspora.

“In view of the foregoing, MOBEL, on behalf of our subjects at home and in Diaspora, hereby declares that this proposed programme which we perceive to be another nomenclature for RUGA – the widely rejected land grabbing initiative, is unacceptable to our subjects.”

Ekiti State Government which is seen as being favourably disposed to NLTP has promised to reactivate the grazing reserves at Oke Ako and Irele Ekiti for the programme in the state.