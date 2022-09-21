We’ll Vote For Next President Based On CAN’s Directive, Says CAC President

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership of the Christ Apostolic Church, has said its members will be guided by the directive of the Christians Association of Nigeria on who to vote for among the presidential candidates in 2023 poll.

The President of CAC, Pastor Samuel Oladele, said this while speaking with journalists on Wednesday at the Joseph Ayo Babalola Camp in Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State on the sidelines of the 2022 Pastors’ conference tagged “Growing in the knowledge of the Lord”

Oladele, who revealed that a meeting was on-going on the issues said the church was very interested in 2023 election because it’s outcome would affect them and others .

He said, “We cannot afford to remain complacent while decisions that affect our faith are being made. The interest of kingdom of God is more important than any interest which will guide our consideration on who to vote for in the forthcoming general election.

“On Muslim/Muslim ticket, we as a church are meeting and talking on the issue ahead of 2023 election. We will be guided by the guideline of CAN. We will vote for those who will not in anyway stop us from carrying out whatever belief we hold unto; those who will protect Christian faith and heritage.”

The cleric also lamented that government had failed in the area of security of lives and property of its citizens. He said this was why the church put “security tip lecture” as part of activities at the pastors’ conference.

“Government knows what to do if they indeed want to tackle insecurity. Names of certain individuals sponsoring terrorism and insecurity was submitted to the government but nothing has been done,” he said.

The chairman of conferences and conventions, CAC, Pastor Gideon Oladokun, said over 12,000 pastors attended the conference which aimed at effecting positive change in all the branches of the church in the world.