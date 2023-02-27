We’re Not Aware INEC Cancelled FCT Senatorial Election – LP’s Ireti Kingibe Says Confident Of Dislodging Philips Aduda

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– ‘Margins Are Too High To Change Results,’ Says Kingibe

The Labour Party candidate, Ireti Kingibe, has denied knowledge that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cancelled the results of Saturday’s senatorial election in the FCT.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER via one of her aides, Rev Chidi Jacob, the LP candidate said INEC was yet to make any pronouncement regarding the alleged cancellation.

“We’re not aware of that. What I’m telling you is what is the official position for now (because) INEC has not issued any official statement on the alleged cancellation. Whoever said that should provide the source,” said Kingibe’s team.

Meanwhile, in a video in circulation on social media, the LP candidate said she was confident of emerging victorious in the said election where she’s seeking to dislodge Philps Aduda — a three-time FCT senator and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She attributed delays in the declaration of the results to activities of opponents who do not want to lose “graciously”.

“Once all the results are collocated, they would be taken to the FCT collation centre and from there they can announce. There’s been a few issues of results not tallying in Abaji and a lot of violence, so that is what has delayed the declaration. But the police here have been on top of things, they’ve been able to preempt attacks except for the Gwarimpa collation centre where it was not possible. It (the process) is a little bit slow because our opponents are not losing graciously,” said Kingibe.

She told her supporters to be calm as “the margins are very high and too high to stop our victory. Just relax and have some faith in FCT INEC if not the whole INEC. I am confident that eventually the results would be announced, it is just a matter of time (because) we know what the results were on the streets so it’s difficult to change that.”

Earlier, a national daily reported that INEC’s returning officer for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Professor Sani Saka, announced the cancellation of the entire results for the FCT senatorial election.