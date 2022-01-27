We’re Not Second Class Citizens, CAN Reacts To Burning Of Churches In Zamfara

The National Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN has condemned the burning of two churches in Zamfara State.

The reaction is coming after the churches namely, Redeem Christian Church of God ( Jesus the Rock) and Christ Intercessory and Miracle Church, were vandalized on Monday morning.

Fred Zamani, the presiding pastor of the House on the Rock, Zamfara State, whose church auditorium was similarly vandalized in 2020, wondered why the government as well as the CAN state chapter was yet to take up the matter.

He wrote on Facebook:

“Just a little over a year and half ago the church I am privileged to Pastor was attacked, vandalized and set on fire in gusau zamfara state. Strangely nothing was done by the government or even the Christian Association of Nigeria to address the matter.

“ I requested that a press conference be done but was ignored. Less than 7months after another church was set ablaze and again nothing was done. A few days ago, on the 24th of Jan, 2022 at about 9:30am, 2 churches were vandalized and set on fire in the morning bringing the total number of churches vandalized and set ablaze to 5 not to mention some others and as we speak there’s yet to be a statement from the government or Christian Association of Nigeria Zamfara State chapter.

“Please keep the Christians and churches in Zamfara State in your prayers and if you choose to support the 2 churches that were burnt please reach out to me. God bless you all as we pray and work towards a greater and more united Nigeria. Blessings!”

Our correspondent reached out to the National CAN to react to the issue.

CAN strongly condemned the reports of attack on churches.

Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in a text message to THE WHISTLER, urged relevant stakeholders, particularly the security forces in the state, to clamp down on the perpetuators.

“Be that as it may, we condemn in strong terms the attack on any church and we call on the relevant security authorities to call those extremists to order. Enough is enough to these unending attacks on Christians as if we are second class citizens,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Oladeji added that the national CAN is yet to get an official report on the incident from its state chapter.

“Officially, the National Christian Association of Nigeria has not been informed of the attack on any church in Zamfara state.

“Ideally, the state chapter in the area is expected to report to the national body,” he said.