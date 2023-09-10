‘We’re On Verge Of Bankruptcy’ – Poultry Farmers In Lagos Beg Gov Sanwo-Olu FOr Palliative

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following fuel subsidy removal, devaluation of the Naira, and the attendant negative impact on the poultry business, poultry farmers under the aegis of the Erikorodo Poultry Association, Lagos State, have called on the government at all levels to urgently intervene to prevent the imminent collapse of the poultry industry.

They appealed to the government to provide palliative support directly to farmers and farmhands within the Erikorodo Poultry Estate.

The farmers made the appeal in a statement signed by its Chairman, Juliana Ibitoye, which was made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday.

Erikorodo Poultry Estate, located in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, is situated on 80 hectares of land.

Speaking on their plight, Ibitoye disclosed that most of their members have lost their capital within the past year and are on the verge of imminent total collapse.

She, therefore, appealed for urgent support from the government at all levels to prevent the imminent collapse of the industry.

“This is to draw the attention of the government to the plight of poultry farmers all over the country and in particular Erikorodo Poultry Estate, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

“Over the last couple of months, the prices of poultry feeds have increased by over 100 percent. This is as a result of the scarcity of maize, which is a major component of poultry feed production. The devaluation of the naira and the fuel subsidy removal have also impacted the industry adversely.

“Most poultry farmers have resorted to selling off their birds since they are no longer able to feed them. Some others are selling their farms as there seems to be no hope in sight. Most of our members have lost their capital within the past one year and are on the verge of bankruptcy.

“Farms within our estate employ over a thousand staff directly and more than five thousand indirectly with several thousands also depending on these people for livelihood. Closure of these farms will throw many people out of employment, dim the hope of a better life for their families and adversely affect the food security drive of the government,” Ibitoye stated.

Speaking on urgent measures to put in place by government to address the plight of the poultry farmers in order to prevent the imminent collapse of the industry, the Chairman, appealed to the government to provide grants and soft loans to farmers to enable them resuscitate their businesses.

She also expressed the association’s support for the establishment of commodity boards to help regulate the price of poultry products.

Ibitoye also called for immediate release of maize from the federal grains reserve, as well as removing restrictions on the importation of maize to enable more players to import maize instead of the near monopoly system that operates at the moment.

She, however, expressed the association’s appreciation to the Lagos State government for its support over the years, pleading that the government should not allow all the good work it has done so far to go to waste due to the current issues