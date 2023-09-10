It’s Time For Power To Shift To Kogi West, ADC Candidate Abejide Declares

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the forthcoming Kogi State gubernatorial election, Hon. Leke Abejide, has pledged to run an inclusive government that will give every part of the state a sense of belonging.

Abejide spoke over the weekend at a thanksgiving service after his homecoming tour to royal fathers in Kogi West senatorial district, where he decried the marginalization of Okun land in the affairs of the state.

As part of his homecoming tour, the ADC candidate visited the Elulu of Mopa, Oba Olufunsho Julius Joledo; Elegbe of Egbe, Oba Irukera Ayodele; Agbana of Isanlu, Oba M. B. Etombi as well as other Okun traditional leaders.

During the tour, the ADC candidate noted that he was a key player in the private sector before venturing into politics as an act of service.

Abejide also denied reports that he has stepped down reiterating that he is still in the trace.

He decried the alleged excessive interference of the state government in the affairs of the local governments vowing to grant them full autonomy if elected as governor.

Abejide said, “If anyone thinks they have the quality, let them come, let us talk about our antecedents, let us talk about our character, how good we are to people, let us talk about our competence.”

“I came from a private sector background, and I got to the pinnacle of my career before venturing into politics. That’s the difference between me and others, if government money does not come, I can take money from my business and do what I want to do, and that is what I have been doing.

“I promised to pay WAEC fees for the 21 Local governments in the state, but the government of the day that has not paid for the past eight years said they will pay, if they pay it’s a good campaign slogan for us because Leke Abejide came and established a standard. I have succeeded in pushing the government to do the right thing.

“We (Okun people) have no stake in our own state. It is time for the power to shift to Kogi West, whatever it takes to take that seat, we are going to do it,” he said.

Abejide said his campaign was gaining traction in other parts of the state and he has gotten stakeholders’ support from Kogi Central and Kogi East.

“I have met a lot of leaders in Kogi East, a lot of leaders in Kogi Central and they are talking positively.

“I’m not going to be a tribal governor; I’m going to be a governor for all Kogites.”

He warned against voter intimidation while assuring the electorate that their votes will count.

“I want to tell you this – the election now in Nigeria is very clear, nobody can sit down at home and write results, it is more of electronic, so any vote cast will be counted and I want to assure you that there will be no intimidation, the security people will be around. Thank God it’s only 3 states that will be conducting an election that day, so security will be everywhere.

“When I become governor, all our roads will be paved and percentage salaries will be over, local government autonomy will be returned fully, all those that are unjustly retrenched from work will be reinstated,” he promised.