After Calling Venita ‘Immature’, Doyin Evicted From BBNaija Show Alongside Kim Oprah

Big Brother Naija’s ‘All Stars’ contestant, Doyinsola David, simply known as Doyin, has been evicted from the reality TV show alongside guest housemate, Kim Oprah.

The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced their eviction on Sunday during the live show.

Doyin, a level 1 housemate in the “Level Up” edition, said after her eviction, “I was tired, and I was mentally exhausted” from continuing with the show.

Before her eviction was announced, the 26-year-old medical radiographer called fellow housemate, Venita Akpofere ‘immature’ over lingering conflict.

She said, “I think she’s a very mean girl, I think she thrives on belittling people and antagonising people. When she’s not cool with you, she wants the entire space not to be comfortable for you to live in.

“I think that’s a very mean thing to do. Considering the fact that she’s quite old, I expected a lot more maturity from her and she lacks all the maturity. She’s just very disappointing.”

“If she weren’t in a ship (relationship) she’d be out of the show by now, I think she owes Adekunle a very big thank you to still be in the show.”

Last week, BBNaija guest housemate, Omashola Oburoh, also known as Sholzy, from the ‘Peper Dem’ season, won the head of house game and automatically gained immunity against eviction today.