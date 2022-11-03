‘We’Ve Been Dehumanised, Our Members Are Dying’—Abia Pensioners Protest 22 Years Unpaid Gratuity

Economy
By Ukpe Philip

Pensioners in Abia State have stormed the streets protesting 22 years of unpaid gratuity by the state government and over 45 months of unpaid pensions.

Advertisement

The pensioners under the aegis of ‘Concerned Abia Pensioners’ protested on Thursday in major streets in Umuahia seeking the immediate resolution of the matter by the State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Pensioners in the state had protested in April, May and June on the same matter.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Abia Gov Ikpeazu Sacks All Aides 4 Months To General Election

Nigeria

Abia Undergraduate Gives Birth To Quintuplets At FMC Umuahia

Advertisement

The victims seen in a video clip by THE WHISTLER, who are elderly men and women accused the State of being responsible for the rise in the death toll of pensioners.

They claimed that the death toll of the pensioners due to suffering had risen to 15 people on a monthly basis.

They also lamented the unpaid gratuity from 1999-2022 by the State Government.

The pensioners said, ” We have been dehumanised and subjected to unimaginable suffering as death toll ranges to about 10 to 15 old pensioners every month.”

You might also like

How Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu Became Mr. Made-In-Aba

‘We Will Support N15bn Abia Security Fund,’– LG Chairmen

How FG Paid N367bn Additional Revenue To Delta, Rivers, Six Others From 13%…

FEC Approves N12bn For Construction Of Section II Of Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia Road

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.