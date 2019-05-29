Sponsored

What Buhari Said During Inauguration For 2nd Term

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
President-Muhammadu-Buhari-second-Inauguration
President Muhammadu Buhari's second inauguration ceremony

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution” during his swearing-in for a second term as Nigeria’s President on Wednesday.

Buhari, who didn’t give an inauguration speech during the swearing-in ceremony, however, pledged to uphold the country’s unity throughout his second term

RELATED

Buhari, Osibanjo’s 2nd Inauguration In Photos

BREAKING: Buhari, Osinbajo Complete Swearing-in Process For…

The President was sown-in alongside his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Advertisement

The 76-year old assumed office for his first tenure in 2015 and was re-elected president in the February 23, 2019, presidential election.

He defeated his closest rival and candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by about 3,928, 869 votes.

Taking his oath of office for another four-year term today, Buhari said: “I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Advertisement

The Presidency had announced earlier that Buhari’s second inauguration would be celebrated in a “low-key” ceremony.

Advertisement

You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Buhari, Osibanjo’s 2nd Inauguration In Photos

Buhari, Security Chiefs Meet In Aso Rock

Campaign Organisation Hints On Why Atiku May Not Contest In 2023 Presidential Race

Buhari Promises To Make Police, Judiciary More Efficient

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 Comments
  1. bulau kolomi idriss says

    I’m by name Bulau Kolomi Idriss here wishing the President a huge success for his second tenure in the office.

    Reply
  2. Baribefii B. prince says

    there will be no end to the troubles of the state and humanities, untill those who are rulers and kings truly become philosophers

    Reply
  3. solomon yohanna says

    Your Comment congratulations mr president

    Reply
  4. Yusuf Kazeem says

    Wishing our President a successful live in this new journey of next level. i pray for peace and stability in our country and the world. May Almighty Allah bless Nigeria and Africa at large. peace!!!

    Reply
  5. kamal l kamal says

    Your Comment I wish my respective president all the best in his second term and our prayers to him will no stop till reach the success point. congrat Buhari , congrat Nigeria in general.

    Reply
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!