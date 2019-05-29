What Buhari Said During Inauguration For 2nd Term
President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to “preserve, protect and defend the constitution” during his swearing-in for a second term as Nigeria’s President on Wednesday.
Buhari, who didn’t give an inauguration speech during the swearing-in ceremony, however, pledged to uphold the country’s unity throughout his second term
The President was sown-in alongside his vice, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, at the Eagle Square in Abuja.
The 76-year old assumed office for his first tenure in 2015 and was re-elected president in the February 23, 2019, presidential election.
He defeated his closest rival and candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, by about 3,928, 869 votes.
Taking his oath of office for another four-year term today, Buhari said: “I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
The Presidency had announced earlier that Buhari’s second inauguration would be celebrated in a “low-key” ceremony.
I’m by name Bulau Kolomi Idriss here wishing the President a huge success for his second tenure in the office.
there will be no end to the troubles of the state and humanities, untill those who are rulers and kings truly become philosophers
Your Comment congratulations mr president
Wishing our President a successful live in this new journey of next level. i pray for peace and stability in our country and the world. May Almighty Allah bless Nigeria and Africa at large. peace!!!
Your Comment I wish my respective president all the best in his second term and our prayers to him will no stop till reach the success point. congrat Buhari , congrat Nigeria in general.