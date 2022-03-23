What Innoson Motors Said After Soludo Paraded Brand On Inauguration Day

The governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, during his inauguration flaunted the Innoson Motor as the first Nigerian governor to adopt an indigenous brand as official vehicle.

Soludo was inaugurated on March 17 and he did not only parade the brand, but he made new case for made in Anambra and by extension made in Nigeria brands.

The governor began the campaign for local brands since the early days of his campaign to take over the highest job of the state.

On his inauguration, the governor officially endorsed the brand- Innoson Motors and the Akwete fabrics.

Reacting to Soludo’s gesture, the company said it was impressed with the governor’s sincerity in “keeping to his promise”.

Beyond the adoption of the car brand, the company said it seeks further collaboration with the new governor in the automobile sector.

“The Management of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company wishes to thank the newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for keeping his promise to use Innoson Vehicle as his Official Car.

“The company is delighted to see him keep his words on the occasion of his Inauguration.

“The company is grateful that Mr. Governor wants to look inward, partner with and promote local products. The Innoson Group look forward to a fruitful Partnership with the government.

“Under your leadership and wishes to reiterate her commitment to support your Government in any way possible in order to ensure it achieves her vision,” the company said in a tweet seen

Soludo who appeared as a guest on Arise TV on Monday said it is insane for leaders to patronise foreign brands and ignore their own brands.

He said, “You will not get to Europe and find any European government using or buying Japanese Toyota for the operations of their police or for their president or for their officers. That government will come down the next day.

“You will not get to China or Philippines and find their leaders or so wearing fabrics that is not made in their home lands. That is how you create jobs. What else?

“If you want to get funds from the US or from wherever, it is America first. You are going to patronise made in US. That is what it is.”