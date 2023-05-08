What Nigerians Are Saying As Presidential Tribunal Begins Sitting

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Monday, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal opened proceedings for the petitions against the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the February 25th presidential elections.

Advertisement

The tribunal consists of five justices of the Court of Appeal, presided by Haruna Simon Tsammani, other judges on the panel are Justices Stephen Adah, Abah Mohammed, Bolaji Yusuf and J.U. Ugo.

The petitioners include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar as well as the Labour Party, and its candidate, Peter Obi.

As the tribunal commences the herculean task of adjudging the petitions, here are what Nigerians are saying about the judicial process on micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

A. J. Ogwuche, a legal practitioner, urged the tribunal to livestream the proceedings to avoid overcrowding the court’s premises.

“I just hope the PEPT got the courage to televise proceedings. This is a case of high interest and proceedings are held in the public. To avoid overcrowding, televise the proceedings so that people can view from homes and offices,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

Toba Adeyeye, an entrepreneur said, “Finally, the long-awaited series #Tribunal featuring Peter Obi of the Labor Party, Atiku of PDP, and Tinubu of APC. May the rightful winner succeed and God/gods destroy anyone that plans to rig the verdict from the Appeal Court.”

Also, @PrinceSaviourI, an Obi supporter tweeted, “I just arrived Abuja this morning from Lagos to join my Principal, H.E Peter Obi and fellow obidients on #tribunal hearing. We the youths & Nigerians are serious now on our country’s matters. We will follow it and will never stop until we reclaim our mandate.”

Similarly, @felixbuezecyrus said, “As the legal battle starts today, do no forget to always pray for Mr. Peter Obi and the whole Obidient family of good will, may the heart desire of true Nigerians come to pass early than they expected, may the land remain unstable for evil leaders.”

On his part, Abba Yusuf Bichi and APC supporter shared a picture of president-elect Tinubu and wrote the caption, “Legally elected President Federal Republic of Nigeria, if Peter Obi likes let him go to heaven, heaven will still send him back and declare Asiwaju as the president of this great nation.”

Sodiq Tade, an Atiku supporter dismissed Obi’s petition before the election court, “As we approach Tribunal, it is clear that most of the people here don’t even know how elections work in Nigeria and the requirements to be declared winner. Obi followers should pray for Atiku success at the court because he is the only one that came close. They can’t declare Obi,” he tweeted.