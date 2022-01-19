What You Need To Know As Nigeria Tackle Guinea-Bissau At AFCON

The Super Eagles are set to battle with Guinea Bissau in their last Group D game at the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s 3:2 defeat on Tuesday by Comoros Island and Equatorial Guinea’s victory against defending Champions Algeria are some of the surprises in the ongoing AFCON competition.

Equatorial Guinea ended the defending champions four years unbeaten streak with a 1-0 victory.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Cameroon on Wednesday by 20:00.

Austin Eguavoen’s men have already secured two wins against Egypt and Sudan, while Guinea-Bissau are still looking for their first in the competition.

Head To Head

This is the first time the Super Eagles and Guinea-Bissau are meeting on the international scene.

Goal Records

Guinea-Bissau are yet to score a single goal since September 2021 when they won Sudan 4-2 in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles have scored 13 goals in the last eight games.

The Djurtus have also not won any game in their last five matches in all competitions while Nigeria maintain a five-game unbeaten streak.

Eguavoen’s men broke a record after winning two matches at an Africa Cup of Nations in consecutive tournaments. This is the first time Nigeria is achieving such a feat, according to the Confederation of Africa football.

AFCON Appearance

The Djurtus are playing at the AFCON for the third time in the history of the competition and have not progressed to the round of 16.

But the Super Eagles are making their 19th AFCON appearance, winning three titles.

FIFA Ranking

Guinea-Bissau are 106th in the world and they are 24th on the continent, while Nigeria are ranked 36th in the world and fifth in Africa.

Group Standings

The Super Eagles are top of Group D with 6 points after winning Egypt 1-0 and Sudan 3-1.

Meanwhile, Guinea Bissau are third in the group with a single point. They lost to Egypt 1-0 and ended in a draw (0-0) with Sudan.

Speaking on the match, Eguavoen, 56, said his team will not give any room for complacency in the match against Guinea-Bissau.

He said, “It is important for us to sustain the winning mentality while we keep our heads on our shoulders,” Eguavoen said.

“Just as I told the boys after the match against Egypt, we are yet to win anything here except points.

“Guinea Bissau need the three points because they have only one so far, and we must be prepared for a massive fight.

“If we let down our guard, we could be punished, and that would not be good for the team’s psychology. We will go for the three points.

“Third game in the group, we don’t want to take off our legs off the pedal. We will approach the game with the same enthusiasm. We created a lot of chances and converting them is a bit of a concern. We will continue to work on that.”