WhatsApp Now Allows You Chat With Yourself

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature which will let users send messages to their own account.

The feature will be called ‘Message Yourself’ and it will allow users to send notes, shopping lists and reminders to themselves on WhatsApp.

The platform had previously tested the feature in late October and formally announced its launch on Monday, adding that it will reach all Android and iPhone users in coming weeks.

When the update launches, users will see their own contact at the top of their contacts list on the app when they create a new chat. Then they can tap it, where they will be led to a chat screen they can use to send messages to themselves.

WhatsApp has rolled out a number of new features this year.

THE WHISTLER reported when the platform’s owner, Mark Zuckerberg, released some new privacy features including preventing users from taking screenshots of view-once messages.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages,” Zuckerberg said.

It also silently released a new “Community” feature which is aimed at providing users with the ability to easily organize related groups and send announcements.

“Now, your communities, like neighbourhoods or schools, can have their own space,” the feature description reads.

The Community feature can be found on the bottom of the WhatsApp home screen on iOS devices, while the icon is found at the top of the screen for Android devices.

Another feature released this year is WhatsApp Polls, which lets users share multiple choice questions for personal and group chats. The Polls can accommodate as many as 12 options for respondents to select an answer from.

The Polls feature can be accessed by tapping the attachment icon in the message bar for Android devices, or the ‘+’ icon on iOS devices and looking out for the ‘Poll’ option.