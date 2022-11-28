Beware Of Thieves In US, UK, Lai Mohammed Advises Nigerians Traveling Abroad

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, has advised citizens traveling to the United States, the United Kingdom and other European countries to be wary of thieves who dispossess foreigners of their belongings.

According to Mohammed, the Federal Government is in receipt of reports on how Nigerians are increasingly losing their money and other belongings to robbers when they travel to those countries.

“It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travellers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate,” the minister said on Monday while delivering his opening remarks at the ‘PMB Administration Scorecard Series (2015 and 2023)’ taking place at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja.

“The most recent victims of this are travelers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.

“We have therefore decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precautions to

avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory. Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world,” he said.

Mohammed’s advice may, however, be interpreted as a retaliation to earlier security advisories issued by governments of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany, warning their citizens of alleged plans by terrorists to attack Nigeria’s capital and some states.

In his initial reaction, the minister said the Federal Government would not be stampeded by their terror advisories.

He had asked: “…how many school shootings happen in the US? How many senseless killings happened in the US?

“So have they been able to predict what’s going to happen next? Which school is going to be a victim next? Do Nigerians in the US also feel safe? I think you should stop de-marketing your home country. Every country has its security challenges. We have ours and we are facing them. Which side are you, American side?”