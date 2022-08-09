WhatsApp Rolls Out New Privacy Features, Prevents Screenshots On Disappearing Messages

Social Media
By Busayo Agbola
WhatsApp

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced the roll-out of some new privacy features on messaging platform, Whatsapp, which he also owns.

Zuckerberg revealed that the platform will now prevent users from taking screenshots of view-once messages.

View-once messages are a category of messages that disappear immediately after they have been read once by the recipient.

RELATED
Social Media

NITDA Mandates Social Media Platforms To Have Physical Offices In Nigeria

Social Media

Russian Court Bans Instagram, Facebook, Labels Parent Company Meta As Extremist

Zuckerberg revealed this on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He also announced that users can exit group chats without notifying other members of the group chat, while also controlling who can see when they’re online on the platform.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” he added.

You might also like

NITDA Mandates Social Media Platforms To Have Physical Offices In Nigeria

Russian Court Bans Instagram, Facebook, Labels Parent Company Meta As Extremist

Facebook Loses $200 Billion In 24 Hours

Facebook’s Parent Company Faces $3.2 Billion Lawsuit In UK Over Market Dominance…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.