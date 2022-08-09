WhatsApp Rolls Out New Privacy Features, Prevents Screenshots On Disappearing Messages

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced the roll-out of some new privacy features on messaging platform, Whatsapp, which he also owns.

Zuckerberg revealed that the platform will now prevent users from taking screenshots of view-once messages.

View-once messages are a category of messages that disappear immediately after they have been read once by the recipient.

Zuckerberg revealed this on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He also announced that users can exit group chats without notifying other members of the group chat, while also controlling who can see when they’re online on the platform.

“New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages.

“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” he added.