Abia Govt To Demolish Shanties To Expand Okigwe Motor Park in Umuahia Thursday

Abia State government has directed the occupants of slums at the back of old bicycle repair workshop behind Okigwe Park Umuahia to vacate the area before Thursday 18 April, 2024.

The government gave the ultimatum on Tuesday when the Chairman of Abia State Harmonized Taskforce and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzo Nwachukwu led members of the Taskforce to the area.

Addressing the occupants of the slums, Prince Nwachukwu disclosed that government will commence demolition of the slums by Friday this week.

He explained that the area will be cleared to accommodate all the illegal motor parks around the Isigate market axis of Umuahia.

Prince Nwachukwu further disclosed that operators of the illegal motor parks scattered around Isigate have been directed to relocate to Okigwe Motor Park, and Aba Park immediately, pending when the state government will provide a central motor park.

He pointed out that the present administration is committed to riding the state of touts, slums and providing conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

The commissioner, who also led the task force to Orie Ugba Market Umuahia warned that henceforth any trader using goods to block roads or drains will face the music.

Also speaking, a member of the steering committee of the task force and General Manager of Umuahia Capital Development Authority, Mr Kingsley Agomoh, assured that the state will soon put to an end trading around Isigate Umuahia and adjoining streets, adding that the traders will be moved to a better place to enable government do what it intends to do at Isigate to change the status of the state capital for good.

Mr Agomoh said that the present administration is desirous of putting the necessary infrastructure in place for development to thrive, and enjoined the traders and transporters to cooperate with the state government by doing what is required of them for the overall development of the state.

Recall that the Mayor of Umuahia North Local Government Area, Chief Victor Ikeji and the Abia State Commissioner of police, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie had last week inspected the area which had become a den of criminals and illicit drug dealers.

Mayor Ikeji, while conducting the Abia State Police Commissioner round the shanties, expressed his desire to demolish and rebuild them to accommodate motor park and market.

He said that the Alex Otti-led administration is interested in making Umuahia and every part of Abia State befitting and safe place for people to live.