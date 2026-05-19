Arsenal Clinch 14th Premier League Title After Man City’s Stumble

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Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions for the 14th time in their history after Manchester City were held to a dramatic 1–1 draw away at Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The result at the Vitality Stadium confirmed the Gunners’ title triumph, with Mikel

Arteta’s side moving unassailably to 82 points with one match remaining in the season.

Manchester City, who needed a win to keep their slim hopes alive, remain on 78 points and can no longer catch Arsenal.

Bournemouth had looked set to seal a famous victory after taking the lead in first-half stoppage time through Junior Kroupi, whose composed finish sent the home fans into celebration and briefly tightened the title race narrative.

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City, however, mounted late pressure in a bid to salvage their campaign. Their persistence eventually paid off deep into injury time when Erling Haaland struck to level the score, denying Bournemouth all three points but arriving too late to alter the destination of the title.

Despite the late equaliser, Bournemouth still made history of their own, securing European qualification for the first time ever following a remarkable season that has seen them punch above expectations and establish themselves among the league’s most improved sides.

For Arsenal, the outcome caps a season of consistency and resilience, as they maintained their advantage at the top of the table through a tightly contested title race.

With one game still to play, the Gunners can now celebrate a long-awaited return to domestic dominance, adding another league crown to their storied history.