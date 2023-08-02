Why I Joined Cult Before Becoming Footballer — Dubai-Based Nigerian

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A 27-year-old Dubai-based footballer, Yusuf Baoku, has said he joined Alora confraternity in Osun State because of his social security.

Baoku, who was arrested and paraded at the Osun State Police Command for attempted murder and assault alongside armed robbery suspects, said he returned to Nigeria because of injury.

He confessed that he joined the Alora confraternity society for social protection and security against hoodlums.

According to him, “I am a professional footballer based in Dubai. I had an injury and I returned to Nigeria for a while. I was at Igbajo Polytechnic when some group of guys were threatening me. I decided to join a cult (group) for my social security.”

Corroborating the suspect, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that one sharp cutlass was recovered from Baoku.

She said, “He was apprehended by the patrol team of Anti-cultism squad at Igbajo town, Osun State while other members of the gangsters took to their heels immediately they sighted our Police vehicle. The suspects were apprehended in connection with a case of attempted murder of one Ajayi David ‘M’ and assault of one Tiamiyu Adesola ‘M’ a student of Igbajo Polytechnic.”