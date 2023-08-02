‘Shame On NFF’— Nigerians React To FIFA’s Decision To Pay World Cup Allowances Directly To Falcons Players

Nigerians have expressed excitement over FIFA’s decision to pay world cup allowances into the account of players of Super Falcons.

The issue of payment of bonuses and allowance due to the Falcons have been on between players and the Nigerian Football Federation.

Some players are owed two years arrears, the NFF had admitted.

FIFA Secretary-General, Fatma Samoura, confirmed in a viral video circulating on social media, particularly, Twitter that the players will receive payments directly in their accounts.

“I know that things have been tough. We have to face the realities of Nigeria. It pains me a lot. It is because of you (the Super Falcons) that, for the first time, the prize money has been ring-fenced in the history of FIFA to ensure that it goes to you,” Samoura said.

Participating Players in the FIFA World Cup group stage would earn $30,000 and will rise to $60,000 in the next round.

In the group, Nigeria played against Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

Ian Wright, an ex-Asernal player after the win against the hosts Australia, wrote on social media, “Pay them!”

But Charles Anazodo, a celebrity football pundit intensified the drama by replying Wright.

He said the ex-Arsenal star, “Should learn to mind his own business and concentrate on his national team who are not devoid of problems.”

Reacting to the decision by FIFA, Nigerians said the move by the football governing body was in the interest of the players.

An influencer, @Morris_Monye reacting to the news said, “This is so shameful that I can’t even quantify it. Kudos to FIFA. Shame to NFF and those thieving frauds.

Another influencer, @firstladyship tweeted, “Nigeria is fantastically corrupt, & FIFA realized that. Henceforth, the Super Falcons will be paid directly. The NFF won’t see their monies to embezzle. The IMF & World Bank should pay Nigerians directly. When Peter Obi said he’ll cut off the middlemen, you thought it was a joke?”

A fan, @I_Am_Ilemona tweeted, “Corruption in Nigeria is so bad under APC that FIFA has changed its payment protocols & is bypassing the Nigerian authorities to pay footballers their allowances directly.”

Another fan, @PEC_Concepts tweeted, “FIFA had to break its own protocol to ensure the Super Falcons get the pay they deserve because the Nigerian football governing body is fantastically corrupt. It’s a long time coming. A big SHAME on NFF for bringing this international disgrace on Nigeria.”