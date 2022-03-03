Why I Ran Away During My Involvement In Lagos Accident—Timaya

Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, has spoken for the first time after being accused and arrested over an alleged hit and run incident by an Instagram user Osinubi Omowumi.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the music star was arrested by men of the Nigerian Police over a hit and run incident that happened on Wednesday in Lekki, Lagos Nigeria.

But during an Instagram live video on Thursday, the singer stated that he didn’t run away willingly after hitting a woman’s car.

“Yesterday I was driving and the next thing, I hit a lady’s car. I didn’t even know I did that, on the side. When she stopped my vehicle, I stopped. She was like you hit me” he said.

The music star explained that he stopped instantly after the lady notified him of the accident, adding that he sought a private settlement of the matter.

Timaya stated that he had requested the woman’s number for a peaceful settlement, and also asked that they moved their vehicles away from the road as it was obstructing traffic.

Explaining in a blend of pidgin English why he left the scene, he said, “Next thing, I saw four guys running down, so me try to move away as I saw the guys running down, bro na so the woman just hold my side mirror of my car, so that’s how she fell.”

He further disclosed that he sent his people to the hospital where the victim was and he also went to see her husband, only to realise that a police report had already been filed.

Timaya clarified that the lady placed her life on the line for an insignificant bumper issue.

He added that he would never be involved in a hit and run, and would have helped if not for his fear of the four men running to him, and also tried to avoid it degenerating into a social media case, which eventually became the case.

It would be recalled that an Instagram user by the name Osinubi Omowumi, had accused the singer of almost killing a young lady.

Omowumi who claimed to be the sister of the victim said the music star while driving his car, hit her sister after she challenged him for damaging her car.

She also accused Timaya of inflicting severe injuries on her sister, and for also blocking her on Instagram when she tried to reach out to him.

Her post partly read, “She is in the hospital now in serious pain and the funniest part is me messaging him to do the needful but this wicked fellow blocked me after reading my messages.”