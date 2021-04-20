Why I won’t stop flaunting my pregnancy- Actress Uche Ogbodo

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has revealed that she has no intention to stop flaunting her growing baby bump on social media.

The actress has numerous posts on her page showing off her pregnant belly, which she often calls her “bunny.”

In a post made on her Instagram account on Tuesday, she explains in pidgin that she will continue to flaunt her pregnancy so that when she gives birth, no one would claim that her baby was stolen or born via surrogate.

“Them say make i no show my belle! Nah lie oo! I go shout am from the rooftop say I get belle! No be wen I born now, dem go say I thief baby or I thief baby picture or I do surrogate. Abeg ooo make unah see me now oo, nah me carry my thing! Because I no wan hear them shoot bird, im mama fly when I born, nah only congratulations.”

She said she made the statement because of the way people behave on social media.

“Because e get as una dey behave for this social media. I no wan hear yen yen yen”.

She had previously made a similar post on her page stating that if anyone is tired of seeing her and her pregnant belly they could unfollow her.

In the post which she made on Friday 15 April 2021, she promised to block anyone who made any negative comments on her post.

“Pls if you know you are tired of seeing me with my bunny, abeg unfollow! I no wan hear yen yen yen for my next post.”

The expectant mother said she cannot change her body to please anyone and they could either endure or unfollow her.