Why Nsukka Fruit, Vegetable Market Will Remain Shut On Mondays – Trader

Ikpa Market, the major source of fruits and food items for residents of Nsukka and its environs, will remain shut on Mondays until further notice, a trader in the market told THE WHISTLER.

The trader, who begged not to be mentioned, said it was the first time since the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra was declared that the market would be observing the order.

Our correspondent reports that IPOB, at the inception of the order, exempted selling of drugs, fruits and food items on Mondays.

As a result, Ikpa Market never observed the order.

However, the management of the market last week ordered the traders not to do any business whatsoever on Mondays henceforth.

The trader who spoke to the WHISTLER said, “We heard that the enforcers of the order told the market management not to open the market again, or they will attack us. So, we have complied.”

An Okada rider, Jesophat Eze, said, “Nsukka has become the target of the unknown gunmen because of its location. They come from Kogi and Benue borders to operate. The best for traders is to obey the order. It has been hijacked.”

Before the latest development, traders at the building materials market at Nsukka and Obollo-Afor were also written by the sit-at-home enforcers not to open on Mondays.

Onyeke Mathias, a cement dealer, said, “They seriously warned us. Their main anger was that sit-at-home was not effectively being observed at Nsukka area of Enugu State before now. There were threats to Nsukka people from the enforcers. They warned that they would make the zone not habitable for the residents for betraying the Biafra struggle.

“I think that is why their activities have increased at Nsukka and its environs of late. Our prayer is the for release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu so that we know where our problems are coming from.”

Kanu is standing trial over jumping of bail, running a proscribed organisation, and treason.

His case comes up on June 28, 2022 where Justice Binta Nyako of Abuja High Court will determine Kanu’s bail application.