Wike: I’ll Expose A Presidential Candidate Planning To ‘Loot’ What Nigeria Has Left

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

– Says PDP Has Seen Nothing Yet

In a veiled remark on Monday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has threatened to expose a presidential candidate whose alleged main reason for seeking election is to “loot” what Nigeria has left in its coffers.

Wike, who didn’t mention names, said he has it on good authority that the presidential aspirant was working with some people to “take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones (that) other people have already kept.”

The governor spoke at the flag-off of some roads at Rumuesara in Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

“I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you (Nigeria). Just watch to see what is going to happen next,” said Wike.

The governor has been in the news for repeatedly taking digs at the presidential candidate of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar.

The duo’s recent meeting that was held in London on Thursday was expected to put an end to the rift which stemmed from Atiku’s refusal to pick Wike as his vice presidential running mate.

The Rivers Governor had also met with the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during his London trip.

But in what appeared to be a renewed attack on Atiku and the PDP leadership, Wike said the crisis rocking the PDP is “nothing” compared to what awaits the party.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen,” said during the project flag-off.

According to Wike, his detractors have continued to sponsor negative media campaigns against him while he’s busy flagging off and inaugurating projects in the state.

“Look at us concentrating on giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people happy. Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here everyday flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end.

“Now that I have come to Eneka to provide this basic infrastructure, I can come back to Eneka and ask you to follow me, let us go there or let us stay here. Do they have what it takes to come and talk to you? Can they come and talk to you?

“It is somebody that hears from you that you have also hear from. This one you’ve not provided anything for my people, you’ve not asked them what they want, then you want to tell them where to vote.

“So, it is us that will come and meet you and say see where you’ll vote. And I know based on our relationship, since we have not deceived you, we have not told you lies, you will follow us at the appropriate time,” he said.

Wike further promised that his administration will soon commence reconstruction work at the Government Secondary School Eneka, which he identified as his alma mater, to transform it into a modern standard learning facility.