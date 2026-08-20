UK Warns Citizens Against Travel To 11 Nigerian States

The United Kingdom has advised its citizens against all but essential travel to 11 Nigerian states, citing security concerns including terrorism, kidnapping and violent crime.

The warning is contained in the latest travel advice issued by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for Nigeria.

The 11 states are Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba and Kwara.

The FCDO separately advises against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina and Zamfara states because of security risks. It also advises against all travel to riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

In the South-East, the UK advises against all but essential travel to Abia, Anambra and Imo states, as well as non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states.

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The advisory also warns against travel to parts of Nigeria because of risks linked to terrorism, kidnapping, armed crime and communal violence.

The FCDO said its travel advice is intended to help British nationals assess the risks of travelling to Nigeria and noted that no travel can be guaranteed to be safe. It also warned that travelling against its advice could invalidate travel insurance.

The Nigeria travel-advice page was updated on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Its latest update concerned information about IVF, fertility-treatment scams and overseas adoption, while the security warnings remain part of the current advice for British nationals travelling to Nigeria.

The FCDO is a UK government department responsible for diplomatic, development and consular work, including providing travel advice to British nationals abroad.