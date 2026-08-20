Troops Break Terrorists’ Grip, Rescue 10 Captives In North-West

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have rescued 10 civilians in separate operations across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, the military said.

The victims were rescued between August 18 and 19 during operations targeting terrorists and responding to reports of kidnapping and terrorist activities across the three states.

In a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force (North West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, five civilians were rescued in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State after troops conducting a patrol encountered a terrorist ambush.

The troops engaged the terrorists, forcing them to flee, while the five civilians were rescued and later reunited with their families.

“During the encounter, five civilians were rescued and subsequently reunited with their families, while two motorcycles abandoned by the terrorists were recovered,” Danja said.

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In Kebbi State, troops rescued three kidnapped victims following intelligence on their whereabouts.

The operation was conducted on August 18 in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area after troops received information about the abduction.

Danja continued, “Earlier, on 18 August 2026, troops acting on intelligence regarding 3 kidnapped victims conducted a search and rescue operation in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State,” the Joint Task Force said.

“The operation led to the successful rescue of all 3 victims, who were subsequently profiled and handed over to the appropriate local authorities.”

Also on August 18, troops responding to reports of terrorist activities in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State forced the attackers to flee, abandoning two captives.

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The two victims had sustained gunshot wounds during their captivity and were evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

“Similarly, troops responded swiftly to reported terrorist activities in the Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State on 18 August 2026. The rapid mobilisation of the troops compelled the terrorists to flee the area, abandoning two captives.

“The victims, who had sustained gunshot wounds during their ordeal, were immediately evacuated to a medical facility for urgent treatment,” it added.

The Command urged residents to continue providing security agencies with timely and credible information to support operations across the region, adding that efforts were ongoing to track the fleeing terrorists.