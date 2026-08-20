2027: IGP Warns Politicians Against Recruiting Youths For Electoral Violence

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has warned political leaders against recruiting, arming, financing or inciting young Nigerians to perpetrate violence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The IGP on Thursday gave the warning at the National Youth Leadership and Security Dialogue organised by the Nigeria Police Force to commemorate International Youth Day 2026, stressing that young people must not be used to fight political battles that could destroy their own future.

He said, “I therefore appeal to political leaders and actors across the political spectrum: do not recruit our young people to fight your political battles. Do not arm them. Do not finance violence. Do not incite them against their fellow citizens. Do not encourage them to commit crimes today and promise to protect them tomorrow.”

Disu said the warning became necessary as Nigeria approaches the 2027 electoral cycle, noting that while politicians could reconcile after elections, victims of electoral violence might not survive to benefit from such reconciliation.

He said, “Politicians contest elections, but you live with the consequences of those elections. When the campaign is over, political actors may reconcile. When political rivals disagree, they may eventually shake hands. But the young Nigerian who loses his or her life to electoral violence does not return home.”

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The IGP said the police would protect Nigerians’ constitutional rights to participate in political activities, support political parties and campaign for candidates, provided such activities remained peaceful and lawful.

He, however, warned that the police would not tolerate the use of politics as a cover for criminality.

“We will not protect violence. We will not tolerate the recruitment or mobilisation of young Nigerians for political violence. We will not tolerate the possession or use of weapons for electoral purposes, attacks on political opponents, intimidation of voters, destruction of public or private property, or any other criminal conduct disguised as political participation,” he said.

According to him, the law would take its course against anyone who crosses the line, regardless of their political affiliation.

The police chief also warned that electoral violence was no longer restricted to physical confrontations, as political conflicts could now begin and spread through digital platforms.

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He identified misinformation, disinformation, hate speech, cyberbullying, impersonation, deepfakes, online intimidation and coordinated digital attacks as emerging threats capable of damaging reputations, inflaming communities, provoking real-world violence and undermining confidence in democratic institutions.

Addressing young Nigerians, Disu urged them to verify information before sharing it and consider the consequences of their online activities.

He said, “Before you forward a message, verify it. Before you publish an allegation, establish the facts. Before you attack someone online, remember that there is a human being behind the screen.”

He urged youths to participate actively and peacefully in the democratic process rather than allow themselves to be used for political violence, misinformation or digital intimidation.

“Do not allow yourself to be recruited for violence. Do not carry a weapon for anybody’s political ambition. Do not become an instrument of misinformation, hate or digital intimidation. Participate actively, peacefully and lawfully in our democracy,” Disu said.

The IGP said the police would seek to work with young Nigerians as partners in preventing violence, combating cybercrime, promoting responsible digital citizenship and strengthening peaceful democratic participation.

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He added that security was a shared responsibility involving the police, civil society, government, the private sector and other stakeholders.