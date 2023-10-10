Wike Orders Removal Of Scavengers’ Colony In Mabushi, Katampe Areas Of Abuja

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As part of efforts to curb criminal activities in Abuja, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday ordered the removal of suspected criminal hideouts in the Mabushi and Katampe areas of the federal capital.

Wike gave the directive during inspection of the proposed Mabushi-Katampe road corridor that has been taken over by scavengers.

The Minister, along with a joint team of security personnel and senior FCT Administration officials, urged the Department of Development Control to promptly clear the area without delay.

Wike said: “This place is where people commit crimes and come to hide, the Department of Development Control should clear this area immediately so that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) will come in for the necessary things.

“There is nothing like compensation, development control must clear this area immediately so that all these criminals won’t be here. These are places where people will commit crimes and run down here for cover, and people will say FCT does this and that.

“We will do everything possible to see that this area is cleaned up, it will make the people here not to be disturbed.”

Mukhtar Galadima, the coordinator of the FCT City Management Task Team, said the directive will be strictly enforced to eliminate illegal activities.

Galadima, who also serves as the Director of the Department of Development Control, emphasized the importance of adhering to the Abuja master plan.

“There is provision for different hierarchy of road networks, so this area is a proposed transit road network that transverses the entire city across the districts.

“It is a type of road network that consists of dual modes of transportation. The area is called scavengers colony which is situated within the road corridor of the Mabushi and Katampe districts.

“With the security challenges across the country, illegal activities of this nature will not be allowed. The area will not be allowed to stand.

“Security is a national issue, it is everybody’s concern that is why we are not giving consideration to compensation, we have to secure the place. After the clearing, the FCDA will move in immediately, nobody will come in and settle again. It is a mother of all exercises because demolition, evacuation, and general clean up are involved,” he said.