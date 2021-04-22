Wike Says FG’s Silence On Pantami ‘Worrisome’

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has described Federal Government’s silence amid the raging controversy about the Minister for Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami’s alleged link to global terrorists’ groups as ‘worrisome’.

Governor Wike, who tweeted on the issue, said no “reasonable government” would fail to take action against such a member of the cabinet.

He said the minister, who admitted his sympathy for terrorists grounds but said it was in the past, should have resigned from office even though he no longer holds such views.

“If the Nigerian government was working, America’s declaration that a minister is on a watch list calls for concern, there is a problem.

“When a government official is placed on a watch list over terrorism, no government can fold its hands and allow the matter to lie low,” he said.

Speaking furtger, Wike said

“Ordinarily the Minister should leave immediately but this Government doesn’t care.

“This should not be allowed, it was done in the past or he has repented is not the issue, it is inexcusable, at best we can say the seeds he sowed has germinated and led to the killing and destruction of people.

“If I was in such a situation I would have tendered my resignation.”