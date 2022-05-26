Wike’s Candidate, Onor Clinches Cross River State PDP Guber Ticket

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, may have upset the political arrangement in Cross River State as his candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, has clinched the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Both Wike and Onor were local government chairmen and have remained politically closed for close to two decades now.

Onor represents Central Senatorial District in Cross River State.



Onor’s emergence as aspirant generated concrrn due to the argument that rotational governorship which began in 1999 from Cross River South must be respected.

Donald Duke had emerged governor from the South and by 2007, Liyel Imoke emerged from Cross River Central and bowed out in 2015 allowing the incumbent, Ben Ayade, to emerge.

With Ayade’s tenure ending in 2023, argument has focussed on returning power to the South to enable the rotation take place in that order.

However, being the sole financier of the PDP in Cross River State, Wike has been deciding the affairs of the party in the state with his men manning key positions.

Wike is one of the 14 presidential aspirants left to fight for the ticket of the PDP during it’s convention taking place from May 27 to 28.

Onor defeated six other candidates with a total of 236 votes in the primary that was rescheduled for 24 hours.

The favoured candidate in the state and his nearest challenger, Gershom Bassey, came second, polling 175 votes, closely followed by Hon. Danial who polled 147 while Arthur scored 6 votes.

Nkoyo Toyo polled 4 votes while Filia Henshaw got 2 votes.